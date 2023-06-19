Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 15,372 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

