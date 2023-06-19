Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

