Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

