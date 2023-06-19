Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 8,459 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,170,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 866,125 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

