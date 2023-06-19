Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

