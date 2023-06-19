1,066 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

