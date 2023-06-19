The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $219.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

