KWB Wealth Sells 623 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.2% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.74% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $997.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

