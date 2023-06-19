KWB Wealth Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PDN opened at $31.71 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

