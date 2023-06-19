Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $395.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $402.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

