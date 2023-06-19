Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cummins by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $235.81 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.