Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.99 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

