Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,318 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

