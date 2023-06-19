Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

FALN opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

