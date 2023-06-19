Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $128.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

