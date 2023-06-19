Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $21.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

