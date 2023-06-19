Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 194,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 86,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

