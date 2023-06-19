Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $87.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

