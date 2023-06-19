Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $322,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average of $365.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

