Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Boosted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

NYSE MMC opened at $181.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

