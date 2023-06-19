Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

UNP opened at $204.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

