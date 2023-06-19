Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.84. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

