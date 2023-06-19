Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 228 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 410,806 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.