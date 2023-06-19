iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $96.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

