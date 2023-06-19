Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

