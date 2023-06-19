Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

