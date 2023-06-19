497 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $121,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,194.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $611.46 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,267.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,144.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

