Divergent Planning LLC Invests $24.11 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 13.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $470.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

