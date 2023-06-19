Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

