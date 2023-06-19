Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $101.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

