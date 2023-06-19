Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.