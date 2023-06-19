Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

