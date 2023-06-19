Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.