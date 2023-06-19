Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

