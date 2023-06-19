180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 125,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,487.6% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

