Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

