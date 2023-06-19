Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $439.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

