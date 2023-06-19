Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.