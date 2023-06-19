HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 99,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,425,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $455.03 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.16 and its 200-day moving average is $417.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.