Diversified Trust Co Buys 866 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 897.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 426,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

