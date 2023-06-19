iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

