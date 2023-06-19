General Partner Inc. Has $42,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $203.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.10. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

