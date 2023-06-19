Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,603 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

