iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.14 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

