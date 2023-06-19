Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

