Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

