Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Shares of Target stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

