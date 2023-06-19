BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,209 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

