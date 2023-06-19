Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,204 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $181.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

