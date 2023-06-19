Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $320,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The company has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

